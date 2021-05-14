Crowd Machine 24 Hour Volume Reaches $800.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $132,663.96 and $800.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

