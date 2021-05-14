Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CRWN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.49.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 11,900 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

