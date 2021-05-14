Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

