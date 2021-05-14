Crown Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $7,056.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,789.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.07 or 0.02601055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00665682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001858 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003029 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,200,095 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.