Crypton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $387.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $616,301.10 and approximately $387.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00675215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00234617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,771,297 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.