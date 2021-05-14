CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells $5,006,691.08 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $100.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.