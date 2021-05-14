CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.62 and a 1 year high of C$16.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.