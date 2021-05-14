CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $94.71 or 0.00193536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $721,400.29 and $26,445.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01198914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01046926 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

