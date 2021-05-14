Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

