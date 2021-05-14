CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

