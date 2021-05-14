CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

