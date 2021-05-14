CWM Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $268.70 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

