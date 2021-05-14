CWM Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.30 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

