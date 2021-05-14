CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

CCOI stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.