CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BFS opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.40 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

