CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of MANT opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

