CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTS opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

