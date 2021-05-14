CWM Advisors LLC Takes $371,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

