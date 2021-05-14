Cwm LLC Acquires 105 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average of $174.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.