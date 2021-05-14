Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

BURL stock opened at $316.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $334.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

