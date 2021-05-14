Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 2,991 Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $5,423,000.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.