Cwm LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 92.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $173.37 and a 12 month high of $287.20.

