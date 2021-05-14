Cwm LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

