Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,595.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,020.55 or 0.03939039 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $126,595.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00140771 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,304 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.