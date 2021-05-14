Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $35.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.