D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 294,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 67.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 757.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.