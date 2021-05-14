D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.