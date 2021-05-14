DAEX Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $4.60 million and $274,198.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

