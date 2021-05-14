Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,446 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McKesson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in McKesson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.