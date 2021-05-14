Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,290 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.