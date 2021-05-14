Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Rexnord worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rexnord by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

