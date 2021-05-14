Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.