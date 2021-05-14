Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.