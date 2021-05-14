Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $202.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

