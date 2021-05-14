Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.