Daniel Beckman Purchases 325 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) SVP Daniel Beckman bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 37,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,821. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

