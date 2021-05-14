Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold.

DANOY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

