DAOstack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,015.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $21,015.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

