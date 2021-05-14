Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,530 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $136.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.