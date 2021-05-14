Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 709.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NYSE DRI opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

