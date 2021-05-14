Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,382. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

