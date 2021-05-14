Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,685.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

