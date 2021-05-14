David Stirling Buys 37 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 231.40 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.42.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 4.27 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.