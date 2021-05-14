Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

