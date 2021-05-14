Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

DECK stock opened at $323.33 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.51 and a 200-day moving average of $307.90.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

