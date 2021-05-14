Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $323.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

