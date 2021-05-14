DeGate Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $31.45 million and $103,317.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

