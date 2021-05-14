DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,576 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $369,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,032 shares of company stock worth $25,792,528 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of APO stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

