DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 396 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of News by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of News by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

