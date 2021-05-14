DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 585 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Redfin were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,590.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.